54,863 Shares in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.33% of WinVest Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINV. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WinVest Acquisition by 133.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WinVest Acquisition by 59.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the second quarter worth $627,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WINV opened at $11.06 on Friday. WinVest Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

About WinVest Acquisition

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business, financial data analytics, and technology company.

