76,108 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 76,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,972 shares of company stock worth $2,782,227 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KEX stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

