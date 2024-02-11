ABCMETA Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $620,713.80 and approximately $9.64 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015620 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,088.98 or 0.99975714 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00183729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000621 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

