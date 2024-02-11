Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $77.00 at Truist Financial

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

