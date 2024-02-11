Acala Token Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $107.11 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015706 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014549 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,448.42 or 1.00142120 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00184481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009824 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10675776 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $6,376,162.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.