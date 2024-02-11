Act Two Investors LLC Buys 10,237 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 10.8% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,877,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,141,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.88. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

