Act Two Investors LLC Buys 24,987 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,492,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,576,396. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

