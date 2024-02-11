Act Two Investors LLC Sells 13,989 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Act Two Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after buying an additional 23,737,781 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,976,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,113,000 after purchasing an additional 612,212 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,094,000 after purchasing an additional 333,132 shares during the period.

SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

