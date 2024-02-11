Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Addus HomeCare worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

