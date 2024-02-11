Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,042 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,426 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $759,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $627.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.