Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.12

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.12 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 92.40 ($1.16). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 92.40 ($1.16), with a volume of 213,146 shares traded.

Aew Uk Reit Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of £146.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,155.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Aew Uk Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Aew Uk Reit’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

