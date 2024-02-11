Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

A opened at $133.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.75.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.