Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $29.23.

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $277,397.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $232,024.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,034.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,836. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

