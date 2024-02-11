Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Morgan Stanley

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.75.

NYSE APD opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 109,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 5,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

