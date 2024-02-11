Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $240.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.64 and its 200-day moving average is $276.92.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

