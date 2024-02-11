Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $128.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $129.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,136 shares of company stock worth $2,426,164. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,394 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,209 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 702,496 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,133,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

