Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.38.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

NYSE AGI opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.