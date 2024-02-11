Algorand Price Reaches $0.17 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $33.56 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00082538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00027159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,566,068 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

