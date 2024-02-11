Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $23,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $296.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.92.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

