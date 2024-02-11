Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$86.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.00.

ATD has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

TSE:ATD opened at C$81.13 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$59.95 and a 52-week high of C$82.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$78.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$22.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.32 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.5515873 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.