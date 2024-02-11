Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.510-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $15.55. 54,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,653. The company has a market capitalization of $213.04 million, a PE ratio of 81.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 578.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 359.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 433,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 169,341 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,482 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

