ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.29

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.29 and traded as high as $25.51. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 13,744 shares trading hands.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

