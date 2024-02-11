Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.25 price objective on the stock.

AYX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

