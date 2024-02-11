Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTUU) Trading Up 0.9%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Altitude Acquisition Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26.

About Altitude Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.