Ameren Co. (AEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on March 29th

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
Ameren has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.
Ameren Trading Up 1.1 %
Ameren stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $91.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren
In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ameren
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ameren by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameren by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,846,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,004,000 after purchasing an additional 312,509 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
