American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

