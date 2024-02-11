American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $222.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $212.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Get American Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $212.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.56. The company has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $214.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.