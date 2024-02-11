Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 3.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $3.73 on Friday, reaching $291.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,391. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.30 and its 200 day moving average is $274.47. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

