Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $329.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMGN. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Get Amgen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

AMGN stock opened at $291.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.