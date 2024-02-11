Analysts Offer Predictions for Korro Bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Korro Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($12.53) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($12.87). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korro Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($12.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($8.98) EPS.

KRRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Korro Bio Price Performance

KRRO stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76. Korro Bio has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $203.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of Korro Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Korro Bio stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,119,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,648,000. Korro Bio comprises approximately 6.4% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned about 151.26% of Korro Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Korro Bio

In other Korro Bio news, Director David L. Lucchino sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $43,569.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

