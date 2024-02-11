Analysts Offer Predictions for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens forecasts that the textile maker will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

WWW has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

NYSE WWW opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $699.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,312,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,412,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

