Analysts Set dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Target Price at C$11.00

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNTL. CIBC reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price target on dentalcorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price target on dentalcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE:DNTL opened at C$6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.49. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$5.27 and a 1 year high of C$10.12.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

