Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) PT at C$27.00

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TPZ. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded Topaz Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Desjardins reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$18.70 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$17.76 and a one year high of C$22.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.57.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 387.50%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

