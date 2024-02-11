Andersons (ANDE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, February 12th.

Andersons Stock Down 0.2 %

ANDE opened at $52.25 on Friday. Andersons has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,825 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 822.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 448,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 35.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth $7,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,577,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

