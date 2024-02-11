Andra AP fonden Acquires 2,500 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,025,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,804,000 after purchasing an additional 68,762 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 166.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.