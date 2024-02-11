Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $223.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

