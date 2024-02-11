Andra AP fonden Has $3.86 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AerCap by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $78.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AER

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.