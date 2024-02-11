Andra AP fonden Purchases 57,500 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth about $88,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in PPL by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,448,000 after buying an additional 2,450,405 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $63,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

