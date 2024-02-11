Andra AP fonden Raises Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.