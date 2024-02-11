Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,901 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.07 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.