Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.64 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.