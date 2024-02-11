Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 35.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,319,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,225 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 84.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 692,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 316,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $2.73 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

