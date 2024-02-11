Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $323,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Entegris Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $126.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.66. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $127.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.