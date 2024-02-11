Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,860 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,139,000 after buying an additional 1,639,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,462,000 after buying an additional 1,609,730 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

