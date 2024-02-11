Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LOW opened at $222.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

