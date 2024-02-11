Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,720 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

IMAX Trading Up 0.4 %

IMAX stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $767.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

