Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $102.31 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

