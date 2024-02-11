Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 591 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.66 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

