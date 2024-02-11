Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN opened at $953.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $973.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $900.23 and a 200 day moving average of $841.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

