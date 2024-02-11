Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $204.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $205.15.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

